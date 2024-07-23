Lupe Fiasco Hasn’t Heard “Not Like Us” Or “Family Matters” Despite Sparking Intense Debate Over Battle 

Lupe Fiasco went viral over the weekend after sparking a heated debate among Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans following a Spaces chat on X (Twitter).
The “Kick, Push” rapper’s comments riled up K. Dot’s fan base, who accused him of hating on Kendrick Lamar. On Monday evening (July 22), Lupe Fiasco cleared the air after popping in a Spaces chat hosted by Joe Budden.
“I’m banned from talking about the beef,” Budden told Lupe. “I see you laying your fork in the sand on where you stand on things and that’s commendable for me.”
However, Lupe’s response was surprising, considering the backlash that followed his previous remarks.
“You know I haven’t listened to any of the songs?” he said, explaining that he stopped listening after Drake’s “Push Ups” and “Champagne Moments,” Rick Ross’ reply to the OVO boss.
“After the Ross response, I haven’t listened to anything,” he added. “So, I haven’t heard any of the records; ‘Family Matters,’ ‘Meet The Grahams,’ ‘Not Like Us.’ I kinda tapped out.”
Budden then quipped Lupe is “going off your sheer hate for one of them n#####,” but the Chicago MC was quick to shut him down.
“No I love Dot,” he insisted, later adding, “I genuinely don’t have any issues, I really don’t.”
Lupe then issued a PSA to kill the narrative he dislikes Kendrick Lamar.
“Joe Budden community, this is Lupe Fiasco,” he began. “I do not have a problem. No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother in arms Kendrick Lamar.”
Lupe Fiasco Clarifies Comments About Drake & Kendrick Lamar Battle
He also clarified some of his comments on the Spaces at the weekend after he was clipped out of context.
He responded to a fan who thought Lupe claimed, “Drake had more of a say about hip hop because of his sales on tours and records.”
“I never said that,” Lupe replied. “We were not talking about any artist in particular at all during that part. People who did not listen to the entire conversation took that part only and ran with and reposted it as us talking about Drake & Dot.”
He also denied saying fans need a PhD in Hip-Hop to weigh in on the battle.
“Never really said that either,” Lupe explained. “I said IF you want to be a person who gets to decide who is allowed in hiphop and who is not then you should have a PHD in HipHop. If the person you are trying to kick out of hip hop knows more than you about hip hop then thats not fair.”