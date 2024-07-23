Lupe Fiasco Hasn’t Heard “Not Like Us” Or “Family Matters” Despite Sparking Intense Debate Over Battle 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lupe Fiasco is clearing the air after being accused of hating on Kendrick Lamar following his remarks about the Drake battle.

Lupe Fiasco went viral over the weekend after sparking a heated debate among Drake and Kendrick Lamar fans following a Spaces chat on X (Twitter).

The “Kick, Push” rapper’s comments riled up K. Dot’s fan base, who accused him of hating on Kendrick Lamar. On Monday evening (July 22), Lupe Fiasco cleared the air after popping in a Spaces chat hosted by Joe Budden.

“I’m banned from talking about the beef,” Budden told Lupe. “I see you laying your fork in the sand on where you stand on things and that’s commendable for me.”

However, Lupe’s response was surprising, considering the backlash that followed his previous remarks.

“You know I haven’t listened to any of the songs?” he said, explaining that he stopped listening after Drake’s “Push Ups” and “Champagne Moments,” Rick Ross’ reply to the OVO boss.

“After the Ross response, I haven’t listened to anything,” he added. “So, I haven’t heard any of the records; ‘Family Matters,’ ‘Meet The Grahams,’ ‘Not Like Us.’ I kinda tapped out.”

Budden then quipped Lupe is “going off your sheer hate for one of them n#####,” but the Chicago MC was quick to shut him down.

“No I love Dot,” he insisted, later adding, “I genuinely don’t have any issues, I really don’t.”

Lupe then issued a PSA to kill the narrative he dislikes Kendrick Lamar.

“Joe Budden community, this is Lupe Fiasco,” he began. “I do not have a problem. No matter what was said in the past, what you think happened, what happened, what didn’t happen. I personally and professionally do not have a problem with my brother in arms Kendrick Lamar.”

Just now on Spaces @JoeBudden and @LupeFiasco talked about Drake and Kendrick. Lupe says he loves Kendrick and Joe says he loves Drake. Both ask for the narratives to end. pic.twitter.com/TYXr1y8qkd — JBTV Community (@JBTVCommunity) July 23, 2024

He also clarified some of his comments on the Spaces at the weekend after he was clipped out of context.

He responded to a fan who thought Lupe claimed, “Drake had more of a say about hip hop because of his sales on tours and records.”

“I never said that,” Lupe replied. “We were not talking about any artist in particular at all during that part. People who did not listen to the entire conversation took that part only and ran with and reposted it as us talking about Drake & Dot.”

He also denied saying fans need a PhD in Hip-Hop to weigh in on the battle.

“Never really said that either,” Lupe explained. “I said IF you want to be a person who gets to decide who is allowed in hiphop and who is not then you should have a PHD in HipHop. If the person you are trying to kick out of hip hop knows more than you about hip hop then thats not fair.”