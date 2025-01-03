Lupe Fiasco To Teach Rap At Johns Hopkins University In 2025 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lupe Fiasco is ready to “hit the ground running” after landing a role teaching rap at Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute.

Lupe Fiasco is further advancing the intersection of Hip-Hop and academia following the announcement that the renowned lyricist will join Johns Hopkins University later this year as a professor of Hip-Hop, adding to his growing list of honors in higher education.

He vowed to “hit the ground running,” revealing the news on Instagram earlier this week.

Lupe Fiasco donned a Johns Hopkins baseball cap to announce the good news. According to the Chicago rapper, commencing Fall 2025, he will be “teaching Rap as part of the groundbreaking new 4-year Hip Hop Degree Program led by the visionary Professor @wendelpatrickofficialmusic.”

He continued, “The @peabodyinstitute is one of the oldest music conservatories in America. World renowned for its rigorous training and for producing some of the world’s greatest musicians, and I’m honored to contribute to this legacy doing what I love most, Rap.”

Lupe also confirmed he will continue teaching at MIT and his fellowship at Yale “while advancing Rap studies and practice into the upper echelons of higher education at large.”

In a follow-up post, Lupe declared, “Hip Hop at @peabodyinstitute in 2025 and beyond is about to be an absolute problem!”

He shared a video of Bachelor In Hip Hop Program, Professor Wendel Patrick, at work, writing “Rap, Turntablism, Beat Box, Production & More.”

Lupe Fiasco joined MIT as a member of the school’s 2022-23 MLK Visiting Professors and Scholars.

Additionally, in 2023, Lupe announced he had been chosen to be a Saybrook Fellow at his “other favorite school,” Yale University.