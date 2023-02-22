LVRN Label Appoints Bryan-Michael Cox As Senior Vice President

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox will take on a new executive position for the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label. The Atlanta-based company announced Cox as Senior Vice President, A&R, and Executive Producer.

“A&R has become a lost art in this new generation of music because of the gap in the relationship between A&R, the artist, and the label. Bryan-Michael Cox is a respected and accomplished producer and executive, and he’s the perfect addition to our team to help continue in bridging that gap,” states Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN.

Baiden, continues, “Bryan not only speaks the same language as the artist, but he also shares the same values as LVRN. We are on an unwavering mission to disrupt and redefine the rules of the music industry while also preserving the quality and integrity of the music. When I think of someone who handles the music with care, I think of Bryan, and we’re excited to welcome him home to Atlanta and LVRN.”

Part of his new role with LVRN includes Bryan-Michael Cox working to break new acts. The Houston-bred hitmaker will also help develop signed LVRN talent such as Still Over It album creator Summer Walker and “Calling My Phone” singer 6LACK.

Bryan-Michael Cox Calls Union With LVRN A “Perfect Fit”

“The time is right for this union because what LVRN has been able to do culturally is incredible. The commitment to the full picture of artist development is something that this business has been missing,” says Bryan-Michael Cox. “From the single selections to album track listing to the rollouts, each artist has been launched uniquely with care.”

Cox adds, “Justice pays attention to detail, and he has a great understanding of what hit records should sound like without compromising the artists’ creativity and identity. I have a great track record of being able to bond with artists, get the best out of them, and, of course, being able to create or identify hit records. This is a perfect fit.”

Bryan-Michael Cox won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 2007 for his contributions to “Be Without You” by Mary J. Blige. In addition, Cox has written records for other musicians like Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Usher, Destiny’s Child, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber.