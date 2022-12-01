LVRN Drops ‘Home For The Holidays 2’ With Summer Walker, DVSN, 6LACK & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Listen to classic tunes like “Santa Baby” on the 11-track project.

The Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label/management company is back with another compilation. Songs by Platinum-certified R&B acts Summer Walker and 6LACK appear on Home For the Holidays Vol. 2.

In addition, Home For the Holidays Vol. 2 hosts songs from DVSN, Ayanna, Baby Tate, and Alex Vaughn. Baby Tate’s “Might As Well Have Coal” is positioned as one of the singles of the project.

Summer Walker opens the 11-track Home For the Holidays Vol. 2 with her version of the holiday classic “Santa Baby.” The Still Over It album creator also teamed up with 6LACK for the “Ghetto Christmas” collaboration.

A studio-set music video for “Ghetto Christmas” featuring 6LACK arrived on Wednesday. LVRN fans should also be on the lookout for Summer Walker presenting “Santa Baby” visuals in the coming days.

The Atlanta-based Love Renaissance released the first volume of Home For The Holidays in 2020. For that 9-track compilation, LVRN artists performed popular carols like “This Christmas” and “Feliz Navidad.”

Since its official launch in 2016, LVRN also put out 6LACK’s Free 6lack and East Atlanta Love Letter as well as Summer Walker’s Over It. The aforementioned Still Over It album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2021. Last year also saw Kash Only by BRS Kash land on DSPs.

In addition to being a record label, LVRN manages the careers of DVSN, Westside Boogie, and DRAM. OVO Sound’s DVSN released Working on My Karma in October. Westside Boogie let loose More Black Superheros in June via Shady Records.