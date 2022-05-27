M Huncho Blasts Fans For Ridiculing Overwhelmed 14-Year-Old Fan  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

M Huncho was not here for any negative opinions after a video of an emotional young fan meeting the man who “saved his life” emerged online.

M Huncho is calling out “weird” fans who made fun of a 14-year-old who became overwhelmed following a meeting with his favorite rapper.

Earlier this week, a video began circulating of the young fan meeting his idol. The boy breaks down as he explains he’s been listening to M Huncho since he was just ten years old. He becomes even more emotional when the rapper promises to hook him up with tickets for his tour. Check out the video below, shared by GRM daily.

Love this. This young @mhuncho fan was overwhelmed to see him in the flesh ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ChBw3cmmKP — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) May 25, 2022

However, the touching moment between the child and his idol was ridiculed by some on social media. M Huncho spoke out in defense of the kid and questioned why anyone had anything negative to say.

“Don’t understand why people have an opinion on a 14 year old who met me and was overwhelmed,” M Huncho penned on Twitter. “I don’t get it? This kid told me i saved his life…at that point I wonder what did I do or say to change the course of his life…but yet people on twitter want to have an opinion LOL.”

He further elaborated on why the meeting meant so much to him, as well as the boy. “Let me make it clear…plain and simple. I have more money than I’ve ever had followers or listeners. But this is what’s important to me more than anything else. Understanding that I bought a change into peoples lives.”

The “TrapWave” pioneer then explained his philanthropic contributions to anyone doubting his intentions.

“I’ve started working on multiple community projects in the borough of BRENT,” M Huncho declared. “Then we can take it across the whole of London. Don’t ever downplay my ting when I’m doing more for my community in my PRIVATE LIFE, than any of you opinionated peasants have in private or public.”

Finally, he doubled down with the tweet, “M############ weird as hell…”

Meanwhile, M Huncho released his debut album Chasing Euphoria last week (May 20) following a string of hit mixtapes. The project features some of the best of the U.K.’s lyricists with collaborations, including Potter Payper, D-Block Europe, Wretch 32, Ghetts, Headie One, and BNXN. Check it out below.

