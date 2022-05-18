M Huncho Reveals “Chasing Euphoria” Tracklist Ft. D-Block Europe, Potter Payper, Ghetts, & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

M Huncho revealed after releasing a string of mixtapes that his debut album “is where I let the world know more about myself.”

M Huncho shared the tracklist for his debut album Chasing Euphoria, just days ahead of the project’s scheduled release.

The London rapper also revealed the album features some of the best of the U.K.’s lyricists with collaborations including Potter Payper, D-Block Europe, Wretch 32, Ghetts, Headie One, and BNXN.

The twenty-track project arrives on Friday (May 20) and includes the previously released “The Worst” and “Who We Are” with Bleu. His banger “Lean,” released in March, featuring U.K. rap vet Giggs also appears on the album. The Headie One-assisted “Warzone’ is not included on the project, check out the visuals below.

M Huncho delivered another debut earlier this week, dropping off a GRM Daily Duppy freestyle, his first on the platform.

Meanwhile, the masked rapper, whose identity remains a closely guarded secret, showed off a new mask design during a show in London in March.

He unveiled the new disguise – designed by skateboarder and Louis Vuitton collaborator Lucien Clarke – midway through the performance.

“I feel like I reached a space that I haven’t reached before…mentally & spiritually,” he revealed to Rolling Stone UK. “The mask change represents growth, strength, commitment and shear will. Lucien Clarke is someone who inspired me with his work and I had to get him on board as I knew that he would understand how I felt.”

M Huncho also explained how the designer sought inspiration from the upcoming “Chasing Euphoria when creating Huncho’s new mask.

“Most importantly, he understood where I was coming from. In these misunderstood environments we are from. Sometimes all you need is to be understood. And there we had it…a few months down the line. A new face. A new approach,” he said before adding, “A new love for music.”

M Huncho’s debut project Chasing Euphoria arrives on May 20.