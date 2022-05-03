Headie One Teases New Music “Coming Very Soon” 

Headie One announced he has new music “coming very soon,” dropping a teaser for an upcoming track, his first release of 2022.

Headie One fans have had a long wait for new music from the North London rapper who hasn’t dropped anything new since the Too Loyal For My Own Good Mixtape last year.

While he appeared with frequent collaborator M Huncho on “Warzone” back in February, Headie One is yet to put out a single in 2022. However, the wait will soon be over as the “Hear No Evil” rapper announced new music is coming. He shared a snippet of the visuals and revealed the song is “coming very soon.”

“Eid Mubarak my peoples💥New music time🌪🌪🌪,” Headie One wrote. “Comment below if ur ready for this one🔓 @M1onthebeat🤞🏾”

Eid Mubarak my peoples💥New music time🌪🌪🌪 Comment below if ur ready for this one🔓 @M1onthebeat 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/QqcP1qefmN — One (@HeadieOne) May 2, 2022

The first-ever drill artist to score a U.K. No.1 song was inspired by Coke Wave rappers Max B and French Montana. During a recent interview, he recalled listening to the New York rappers back in high school. “They had a different kind of style of music, a bit slower,” Headie One explained. “That just opened up my ears and got me into more experimenting, trying to accept different kinds of sounds.”

Headie One experienced a wide variety of music tastes growing up in multi-cultural Tottenham in North London. “When I was growing up there was always music playing on the estate. You’d just hear music 24/7 through your window or in your house. On the radio when you go to school. It became second nature really, just listening to music, and different kinds of music, whether it was dancehall or rap music or hip-hop music. You just built a relationship with music from when you were young.”

Fans of Headie One can reminisce over one of his biggest hits while waiting for his latest offering. Check out “18Hunna,” featuring Dave, below.