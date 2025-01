Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

M.I.A. is going off on Beyoncé for purchasing a Malibu mansion which at the time, was the most expensive home in California’s history.

M.I.A. is calling out Beyoncé over the lavish home she and JAY-Z purchased in 2023 for nearly $200 million.

The former Roc Nation artist referenced the superstar singer during a recent rant on Instagram Live.

“I’m also in a town where the most expensive house in this town is owned by a Black woman, which is Beyoncé,” M.I.A. stated.

The Hip-Hop power couple reportedly made history with their record-breaking purchase of the property, which was the most expensive home ever sold in California at the time. The Tadao Ando–designed minimalist Malibu mansion was previously owned by art collectors William Bell Jr. and Maria Bell.

M.I.A. continued, explaining why she believes Beyoncé was able to purchase the home.

“Because she capitalized on this level of ignorance without people like me clearing s### up. So, this is also why Im clearing this up,” the British-Sri Lankan musician said. “Money and everything and accumulation and everybody’s spirt has been feeding into this machine. And the machine has been paying out, hence you can have someone like Beyoncé have a $200 million house.”

This isn’t the first time M.I.A. has called out Beyoncé. Last month, the “Paper Planes” hitmaker blasted Adele for thanking Bey during an awards speech, claiming the British singer would not have a career if it wasn’t for her.

“[Adele’s] career would not exist if I hadn’t made Jonathan Dickens into a manager, who is her manager,” she claimed. “When she gets an award, she thanks Beyoncé. And I’m sick and tired of all of the f###### women who don’t want to give respect to me because I’m a brown woman in music.”