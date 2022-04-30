Machine Gun Kelly Buys A $7.5M House In the Same Town As Michael Jackson’s Family’s Home

Machine Gun Kelly has splurged on a new home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the exclusive Rancho Estates in Encino, CA.

Sources say he spent a cool $7.5 million on a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom property in the exclusive Rancho Estates in Encino, CA.

Many have heard of the exclusive Encino community as one of music’s talented families lived there: The Jacksons. Michael Jackson’s family compound, Hayvenhurst, housed all the famous children until they grew up and broke out on their own.

A fact more interesting than the home’s price tag is who he copped it from.

The “Emo Girl” rapper’s new crib belonged to YouTuber and podcaster Logan Paul who bought the property in 2017 for $6.6 million.

When the property went up for sale, Paul wanted to upsell it for $9 million, which would have made him a small fortune. That would not be the case.

The rap/rock star walked away with a steal on what the real estate agent described as an “ultra-private contemporary compound” in a home that has been “completely remastered and remodeled.”

The house’s amenities are a fully equipped chef’s kitchen, both formal and informal dining, a large pool, lounge, and entertaining space, a grass area, and an outdoor Grotto Kitchen.

The listing placed up by the Altman Brothers further states, “Outfitted with reclaimed wood siding, vaulted ceilings, exquisite lighting, elegant hardwood floors, marble countertops, and Italian finishes, the home is a true architectural masterpiece.”

A perfect new start for the Cleveland native and his new fiancé Megan Fox.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, MGK and Fox are wildly in love and have engaged in some of the most outrageous rituals to declare their love.

Now they will have their own abode to freak out if they so choose.