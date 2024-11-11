Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Announce Pregnancy Months After Split Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly, a father of one, and Megan Fox, a mother of three, are expecting their first baby together.

Megan Fox announced she’s pregnant with Machine Gun Kelly’s child on Monday (November 11). Fox posted a maternity photo and a shot of her positive pregnancy test on social media.

“Nothing is ever really lost,” she wrote on Instagram. “welcome back.”

The baby will be Machine Gun Kelly and Fox’s first child together. MGK has one daughter with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Fox shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

MGK and Fox previously suffered a miscarriage in their relationship. Fox disclosed the loss in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life,” she told Good Morning America. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us. And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

MGK addressed the miscarriage on his 2024 single “Don’t Let Me Go.”

“How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby/I don’t got no one to turn to ‘cause everyone’s dead in my life that was trying to raise me,” he said.

MGK and Fox’s relationship was the subject of breakup rumors following their 2022 engagement. Fox denied claims of infidelity against MGK, but their romance hit a bump in the road when they “paused” their engagement. Earlier this year, Fox claimed she would always be connected to him on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

,