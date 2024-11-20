Machine Gun Kelly Ready To Guide ‘The Voice” Contestants

Machine Gun Kelly offers his take on performance and artistry as Gwen Stefani’s playoff advisor on “The Voice.”

Machine Gun Kelly will join *The Voice* as an advisor to Gwen Stefani’s team, lending his expertise to help contestants through the competitive playoff round.

The “Don’t Let Me Go” musician, born Colson Baker, will make his appearance on the hit NBC show on November 19, stepping in as a mentor for Stefani’s group of aspiring singers.

A newly released teaser shows MGK offering encouragement and performance tips to contestant Jake Tankersley.

In the clip, Machine Gun Kelly suggests Tankersley let his charisma shine through on stage, advising him, “You have a good smile, so maybe crack a smile on that and let people know they can be close to you.”

He continued by pointing out, “When you have any moment when there are no lyrics, because there are so many words, step away from the mic and play your guitar.”

Stefani told *People* magazine that she was thrilled to welcome MGK to her team. She praised his individuality and willingness to push boundaries.

“He has such an identity in terms of self-style and how he communicates through his artistry,” Stefani said. “He’s bold. He sees things from a fresh perspective.”

MGK, 34, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that he was eager to work with Stefani in any capacity.

“I still feel like so much of a student, so it’s hard to be in this role, but hopefully, I added something,” he admitted in an interview.

In related news, MGK and his fiancée, actress Megan Fox, recently shared that they are expecting a child following a miscarriage last year.

The couple took to Instagram to reveal the pregnancy, accompanied by a video of a positive pregnancy test result.

Megan captioned the announcement, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” a reference to the lyrics from MGK’s song “Last November,” written about their previous loss.