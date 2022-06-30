Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Glass In His Face During Show; Continues To Perform Dripping in Blood 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly yelled into the mic, “I don’t give a sh*t,” before ramming the glass into his face leaving him with a gruesome injury.

Machine Gun Kelly got a little wild on stage on Tuesday night (Jun. 28) following his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

After the MSG gig, the rapper turned rocker turned up with his fans during the afterparty at Catch. Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Story to share some of the night’s highlights.

In one, the musician is on stage with a champagne flute in one hand and a microphone in the other. He yells to the jam-packed room, “I don’t give a f###, bro. I don’t give a s###,” before smashing the glass into his face. “And this is when things turned…” MGK explained in the caption. Take a look at the clips below.

However, though covered in blood, he continued to perform. Machine Gun Kelly posted a gruesome photo of his injuries with others showing his bloodstained hands and clothing.

“NYC you’re my bloody valentine 🩸❤️‍🔥,” he penned in the caption, referencing his 2020 song.

Machine Gun Kelly Documents Suicide Attempt In New Hulu Documentary

The new MGK documentary “Life in Pink debuted on Hulu earlier this week. One of the most talked-about moments from the movie came from Machine Gun Kelly revealing a suicide attempt. He recalled being on the phone with his fiancée, Megan Fox, as he grieved the loss of his father.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to c### the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

However, Machine Gun Kelly admitted earlier this week that he didn’t want that clip in the doc. “I didn’t want to include that part,” he explained to Billboard. “Though the whole point of this is to be more raw and more vulnerable than an artist who is pushed by a machine, or something that just seems catered to making them look great. I think I’m an experiment of what it can be when an artist is just human.”