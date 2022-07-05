Macy Gray Labelled Transphobic After Claiming Surgery “Doesn’t Make You A Woman” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Macy Gray had social media divided after defining women as “a human being with boobs” and “a v#####,” on Piers Morgan’s new show.

Macy Gray began trending on social media on Monday evening (Jul. 4) after sharing her thoughts on trans women during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored.

“Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” Macy Gray stated. “I know that for a fact.”

"What women go through is a completely unique experience and surgery or finding yourself doesn't change that."



Macy Gray explains why she thinks having gender reassignment doesn't truly change someone's sex.@MacyGraysLife | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MacyGray pic.twitter.com/YT0wQSnYCN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 4, 2022

Macy Gray On Gender Inclusive Pronouns

The singer also defined a woman as “a human being with boobs” and “a v#####.” She also discussed the use of gender inclusive pronouns.

“If you want me to call you a her I will, because that’s what you want,” Macy Gray stated. “But that doesn’t make you a woman, just because I call you a her and you got surgery.”

Social media was awash with conflicting opinions, some sharing her views while others called her transphobic and a TERF – trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

“Macy Gray is trending,” Morgan tweeted, shortly after the episode began to air. “And our interview’s only just started,” he added before telling his followers to tune in, “to see what all the fuss is about.”

Macy Gray is trending.. and our interview’s only just started. Tune in to @PiersUncensored on @TalkTV to see what all the fuss is about… — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2022

Macy Gray took to Twitter to clarify her comments before the episode could even air.

“There is no bigger admirer of lgbt community than your truly,” she explained. “it takes real balls to be honest about who you are.”

She also said, “‘woman’ is a title that you earn and become. just like ‘man.’ there are plenty of females who aren’t women yet and every girl gets that.”

The “I Try” singer further confirmed that she’s speaking from personal experience and was referring to all women in general and not trans women specifically.

“i wasn’t defining trans women. just women,” she said in response to a comment which was since been deleted. “Because i know what it means to be one. i don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and never said i did. but that goes both ways.”

Twitter: Macy Gray

Check out some of the reactions on social media below.

if y’all try to cancel Macy Gray over what she said…. plz seek help lol — 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐞 (@trillserita) July 5, 2022

Since when has anyone like Macy Gray actually spoken to a family with a trans child, teen or loved one? Probably never. WTF? Wish I could have 5 minutes to explain to her attention seeking opinion, that biological sex & gender are complex & not confined to the bits in your undies — Naomi outsourcer of parenting Watson (@taitoko_naomi) July 5, 2022

Macy Gray let her transphobia fly on Piers Morgan's show of all places. Nothing like trolling for cis white male validation to spark a career at the expense of marginalized people. Let the social media dragging commence. — MightyAfrodite (@SumaSutra) July 5, 2022

Folks coming for Macy Gray bc of what she said but at the end of the day, sex change or not, you are what you are. On a biochemical level, we are what we are!! If you were born a man, changing your sex organs will never make you into a woman. — Sandra Bullock (@Big__Endo) July 5, 2022

I didn’t have Macy Gray being a terf on my bingo card f###### yikes ??? cis women are so embarrassing like why the f### you even care. am i only a woman because of my parts? that’s all we’re limited to? https://t.co/QdssOBXMj7 — McNugget Mami (@_omgigi_) July 5, 2022

I’m glad Macy Gray chokes when she tries to say goodbye, the transphobic b####. — Lew Dowd (@LewDowd) July 5, 2022

Im sorry but..what did Macy Gray say wrong🤨…like that was all facts. It’s 2022 and y’all mad because she said trans-women won’t understand abortion?!?! A person without a uterus literally cannot conceive…but alright — Kïłłüå⚡️ (@SierraDeleiyone) July 5, 2022

macy gray being all transphobic and “a woman is this” when she’s the one who made me feel cool for having a deep voice like a man? damn — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) July 4, 2022

A person’s biological sex can be detected from a cheek swab. The results will be the same, irrespective of how they identify or how much they’ve modified their body with drugs and surgery. Macy Gray is simply stating scientific fact. — Minty Mary (@MintyMary2) July 5, 2022

LMAO Between Macy Gray being transphobic, Erykah Badu blaming CHILDREN for their teachers assaulting them, Jill Scott being a Cosby supporter, and India Arie supporting Joe Rogan, my neo soul Spotify playlist will be muted eventually https://t.co/nFkE5tOg3E — Gabrielle Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) July 5, 2022

what is it about “womanhood” that TERFs like macy gray and bette midler are so desperate to cling to? trans women existing doesn’t make me any less of a woman, no matter how different our experiences may be. it’s just ridiculous at its core honestly. — Arielle (she/her) (@mrstschinkel) July 5, 2022

When you know you’re speaking the truth – personal or societal – you might as well stay on your feet and defend it. Running away feels like defeat. Well done Macy Gray — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) July 4, 2022

I thought this meant Macy Gray died but no, she just decided to use interview time for some anti-trans b####### that makes her sound like a white grandpa who chugs Fox News. “Sexual Revolution” my ass.



Well, dead to me ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Cbs7YZokGu — the non-batman man (2022) (@jamiroqueer) July 4, 2022