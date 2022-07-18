Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Shooting At Yo Gotti’s “Birthday Bash”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The suspect reportedly wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw.

Yo Gotti brought back his annual “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” on Friday, July 15. The concert took place at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department reportedly prevented a man from carrying out a possible mass shooting at the event. 28-year-old Elijah Hyman allegedly threatened to kill himself and everyone at Yo Gotti’s “Birthday Bash.”

The Memphis Police Department released the following statement:

Officers responded to an armed mental consumer call in the 200 Block of South Main Street. Upon arriving on the scene, officers were met by the suspect, Elijah Hyman, and his girlfriend. Hyman appeared distraught due to a breakup between him and his girlfriend. Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was coming to an end, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedEx Forum. Hyman was bleeding from his right hand as a result of being cut from a glass window inside of his apartment. Officers were advised Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment. Hyman was detained, placed in cuffs, and taken for medical treatment and evaluation. A search warrant was conducted on the apartment where Hyman resides and several weapons were confiscated. The ATF was contacted. Elijah Hyman, 28, was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism. Memphis Police Department’s Facebook Page

Terrorism Suspect Elijah Hyman

According to reports, Hyman called the police around 4:19 am after breaking out an apartment window with his fist. That window supposedly provided Hyman with direct sight to the FedExForum and surrounding parking lots. Officers also allegedly discovered a 9mm Glock, other firearms, and binoculars inside the home.

Authorities have charged Elijah Hyman with commissioning acts of terrorism, 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 30 counts of possession of a firearm. He will go to court for the first time today (July 18).

Yo Gotti addressed the situation on Twitter. The CMG label head tweeted, “We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended.” He also thanked the MPD for their “swift and proactive action” to ensure the “Birthday Bash” attendees were safe at the venue.

This year’s “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” featured appearances by Gotti, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, JT, Lil Boosie, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, Mozzy, BlocBoy JB, and other recording artists. Plus, CMG dropped the Gangsta Art compilation album on July 15.

I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely. — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) July 17, 2022