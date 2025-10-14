Man Tries To Put Out Martin Luther King’s Eternal Flame By Taking A Leak On It, Sent To Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man in Atlanta tried to extinguish Martin Luther King Jr.’s Eternal Flame by urinating on it at the King Center in Atlanta and now faces a stack of criminal charges.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Brent Jones at 4:30 A.M. Saturday after responding to a trespassing call at the historic site on Auburn Avenue. Police say they found Jones urinating in the reflecting pool near the tomb of Dr. King and Coretta Scott King.

According to arrest warrants, Jones caused nearly $3,000 in damage. He “began damaging the property further” when asked to leave “by urinating into the reflection pool at The King Center, where Dr. Martin Luther King and Ms. Coretta Scott King were laid to rest.”

Authorities say Jones didn’t stop there. He “also damaged the eternal flame at the location that is a memorial site for Dr. King Jr.” by urinating on it “to put it out.” Officers added that he was “stomping on the Eternal Flame, causing significant damage.”

The flame, which burns continuously, represents Dr. King’s vision of peace and equality. As described on the King Center’s website, it “symbolizes the continuing effort to realize Dr. King’s dream of the ‘Beloved Community.’”

The arrest report says Jones climbed into the flame’s pot and “stood in the pot damaging it” after ignoring orders to leave the restricted area. He also “proceeded to scatter the documents that were on the memorial podium for Dr. King Jr.”

Security tried to intervene, but Jones began attempting to fight the on-site guard. Once in handcuffs, he managed to slip out of his restraints and resisted officers during the arrest.

While in custody at the precinct, Jones allegedly “attempted to expose himself and urinate” again, leading to an additional public indecency charge.

He now faces charges including second-degree criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement. He was booked into Fulton County Jail.

The King Center later described the incident as “minor,” without offering further comment on repairs or security changes.

This act follows another troubling incident in 2023 when a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to set fire to Dr. King’s birth home.

The King Center, a national landmark, draws thousands of visitors each year who come to honor the legacy of the civil rights icon and his wife.