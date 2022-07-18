Man Who Wanted To Shoot Yo Gotti Fans Cites Mental Crisis, Gets $50K Bond Revoked

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Elijah Hyman threatened to shoot fans leaving Yo Gotti’s annual Birthday Bash, which was held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

A man who threatened to shoot fans attending Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash appeared in court on Monday (July 18).

According to multiple reports, Elijah Hyman will undergo a mental health evaluation following a mass shooting threat. Hyman faces 30 counts of attempted murder for planning to shoot concertgoers leaving Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash, which took place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on July 15.

“Mr. Hyman reached out for help,” his attorney Leslie Ballin said. “He actually flagged down an officer for help, he was in crisis.”

Hyman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from his Yo Gotti concert threats. The 28-year-old suspect will remain in jail over concerns about his mental health.

“He is going to stay in custody,” Ballin said. “He is not going to asked to be released on bond. That is for his safety and more importantly the safety of the community.”

Police said they found guns, including a rifle with a scope, at Hyman’s apartment. He lives in the Chisca apartments, which overlook the arena where Yo Gotti and others performed.

Yo Gotti addressed the threat against his annual concert in a statement on Twitter. He thanked local police for preventing an attack.

“We were informed of a potential threat regarding an individual seeking to harm attendees leaving Birthday Bash that occurred 3 hours after our show ended,” Yo Gotti wrote. “I would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their swift and proactive action in ensuring that all attendees returned home safely.”