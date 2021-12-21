Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Returns To No. 1 For A Record Third Run

The Queen of Christmas is back on her throne. Once again, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” sits atop Billboard‘s weekly Hot 100 chart.

The classic Christmas carol has now spent 6 total weeks at #1. Carey’s musical gem is also the first song in the history of the Hot 100 to have three distinct runs as the most popular song in America (2019, 2020, 2021).

Additionally, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” now holds the record for the longest span from a song’s first week at#1 to its latest – two years and four days. It also extended its own record for most weeks at No. 1 for a holiday song.

“To have another Billboard Hot 100 [Number One] with a song that means so much to me – I literally don’t know what to say and I’m just so thankful. I really am thankful to all of you,” said Mariah Carey in a Twitter Voice note.

“Can’t even know what to say” but in a voice note! The most amazing news to wake up to!!! 🎄🥳❄️💖 I love you!!!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou pic.twitter.com/6vcQBRxPL5 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

Besides breaking Billboard records, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” recently achieved other major milestones. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the Christmas standard as Diamond (10 million units).

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” also crossed the 1 billion-streams mark on Spotify. The Merry Christmas holiday album track from 1994 is currently leading the Global 200 and Global Excluding United States charts as well.

Last year, Mariah Carey became the first act in Billboard history to score a No. 1 song in four different decades. The 5-time Grammy winner topped the Hot 100 in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. She has the most Number Ones of all time with 19.