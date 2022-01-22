Mary J. Blige’s new album features collaborations with Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Dave East, Usher and Fivio Foreign.

Mary J. Blige is dropping a new album a couple of days before her performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

A few weeks before the project’s release, Mary J. Blige has shared the tracklist for her Good Morning Gorgeous LP. The upcoming album features 13 tracks with guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled, Dave East, Usher and Fivio Foreign.

Mary J. Blige is scheduled to release Good Morning Gorgeous on February 11. The R&B star hasn’t dropped an album since 2017’s Strength Of A Woman.

Good Morning Gorgeous will be Mary J. Blige’s first LP for 300 Entertainment. She joined the label last year.

Mary J. Blige is going to participate in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13. The Grammy-winning singer will perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Check out the tracklist for Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous below and pre-order the album here.