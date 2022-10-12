Mase Accuses His “No.1 Hater” Of Canceling His Shows Amid Beef With Diddy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mase has a message for someone he says is trying to get in the way of his progress, accusing the mystery person of canceling his tour over the rapper’s refusal to apologize.

The former Bad Boy Records rapper took to Instagram with a warning on Tuesday (Oct. 11. “It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like,” Mase declared. “I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing!”

Mase then accused somebody of sabotaging his 3 Headed Monster Tour dates. “So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates,” he said before adding, “I will not apologize for what’s right!”

Many fans believe Diddy is the unidentified person Mase referred to after recent remarks from both artists.

Last week Diddy said “fake pastor” Mase allegedly owes him $3 million, despite rumors that he exploited his former artist. In response, the Harlem Word artist claimed the Bad Boy Records boss is mad because Mase wouldn’t accept a fake apology from him.

In another Instagram post, he also denied owing Diddy $3 million. “How dare this n#### talking about he want receipts. Let’s start with your mother, n####. Your mother got the receipts, n####. Everything is in your mother’s name. That’s the one who’s got the receipts, n####.” Watch the video below.

Nonetheless, Mase says the show must go on. “EITHER WAY I WILL BE PERFORMING SOMEWHERE,” he continued before promoting his upcoming projects. “Stay tuned albumS coming.”

He concluded with a message to his “#1 hater” behind the scenes: “make sure you pull up since your trying to stop 🛑 everything I do BTS. We know what’s going on… but it’s not gonna stop nothing – Can’t Stop Won’t Stop. 😇”

The official 3 Headed Monster website shows some upcoming shows have been axed, although it gives no explanation.