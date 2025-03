Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Master P‘s brother, Corey “C-Murder” Miller, celebrated his 53rd birthday on Sunday (March 9) from behind bars. The incarcerated rapper was sentenced to life in prison on August 14, 2009, for the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

The No Limit mogul penned a birthday greeting on Instagram for his brother, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Brother Corey Miller @CMurder Wish you many more #FamilyOverEverything #TRU #GodIsGood.” The post quickly blew up with comments, many of which called for Miller’s release.

One person suggested Donald Trump would happily pardon Miller for his own selfish purposes. “Create a petition for the current president to pardon him,” the comment read. “I guarantee he will do it. He thrives on taking credit where he feels he gets leverage from it.” Another person asked, “Free C-Murder. Why he can’t get a pardon?” Several “Free C” remarks followed.

Thomas’ murder occurred on January 12, 2002, at the Platinum Club in Harvey, Louisiana, where Miller allegedly shot Thomas at point-blank range during an argument. Miller was initially convicted in 2003, but a new trial was granted in 2006 after it was discovered that prosecutors had withheld information about witnesses from the defense.

A second trial in 2009 resulted in Miller’s conviction by a 10-2 jury verdict, a practice that has since been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, though this ruling doesn’t apply retroactively to Miller’s case.

The conviction was primarily based on the testimonies of two witnesses, Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, who later recanted their statements, claiming they were coerced by police. Despite these recantations, Miller’s attempts to secure a new trial have been unsuccessful, with judges finding the recanted testimonies “suspect and not reliable.”

Miller’s case has garnered significant attention from celebrities, including Master P, Monica and Kim Kardashian, who’ve advocated for his release. However, Miller’s conviction was recently upheld in federal court, with U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance rejecting his habeas petition last November. Miller’s attorney, Jane Hogan, has stated that they plan to appeal this decision and continue to fight for a new trial based on claims of factual innocence.