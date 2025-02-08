Master P, Mia X Inducted Into NOLA Walk of Fame Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX On Sunday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Master P and Mia X were among the New Orleans legends inducted into the NOLA Walk of Fame this week, just before Super Bowl LIX kicks off.

Earlier this week, Master P stood on Canal Street, reflecting on his journey from selling popcorn in the Superdome to becoming an architect of Southern Hip-Hop, as he was officially inducted into the NOLA Walk of Fame.

The ceremony paid tribute to Master P’s legacy, alongside other influential figures who have shaped New Orleans’ cultural, business, and sports scenes.

The event observed the impact of local heroes, including the late Tom Benson, former owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, and his widow, Gail Benson.

“I was at the Superdome selling popcorn at 15 years old, and y’all know I went from the popcorn man to the Ice Cream Man. And I said, ‘Mr. Benson, I’m going to be a star one day, and I’m going to have a business, and I’m going to make a lot of money.’ And he laughed, he said, ‘Man, I know you could do it.’ And to be able to be here and to put this fleur-de-lis on Canal Street in his honor, and his wife Miss Gail Benson, thank you,” said Master P.

The induction recognized fellow No Limit Soldier Mia X, former Mayor Ernest “Dutch” Morial, the city’s first Black mayor and his son, Marc Morial, a past New Orleans mayor and current president of the National Urban League.

Other honorees included former NFL star Marshall Faulk, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, actor Wendell Pierce and local entrepreneur Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Chicken.

“Al Copeland always celebrated me when I came into his restaurant. Man, I ate well, and this has been a blessing to be able to honor him,” Master P said.

Following the induction, Master P made another lasting mark in his hometown by donating the camouflage outfit he wore during his “No Limits Reunion Tour” in 2020 to the Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans.

The outfit was officially added to the restaurant’s memorabilia collection.

As the NOLA Walk of Fame expands across a designated 4.5-mile stretch, plans are underway for a museum that will highlight the stories and achievements of its inductees.

Master P hopes the initiative will inspire future generations by educating them on the city’s greats.