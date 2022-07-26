Master P Is Turning “Pain Into Passion” To Help Families Following His Daughter’s Death 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Master P opened up about the devastating loss of losing his daughter earlier this year: “I feel like I went to my own funeral.”

Master P has spoken of the devastating loss the Miller family suffered earlier this year when his beloved daughter Tytyana Miller passed away in May.

The rapper initially revealed that her death was connected to her struggles with mental wellness and substance abuse and later confirmed the 29-year-old died from an accidental overdose. Since her passing, Master P has paid tribute to Tytyana during his live performances while celebrating her life and advocating for people battling addiction.

During a recent interview with Gayle King, Master P for CBS Mornings, he discussed how the Miller family has coped with their loss and his dedication to helping other families in a similar position.

“It’s hard,” Master P began. “Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission I feel like, going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral.” He also explained that he believed Tytyana was “getting better” having just left rehab.

Master P On Transforming “Pain Into Passion”

“My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child. I’m gonna turn my pain into passion. I’m gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back. I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”

Despite supporting his daughter throughout her struggles with addiction, Master P feels like there was more he could have done for Tytyana.

“My daughter had a lot of life left in her,” the record executive explained. “She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

Master P continued, “When I got that phone call I realized my daughter is never coming back, and that’s the heartbreaking thing about this. And that’s why I said, ‘Let me team up with NAMI [The National Alliance on Mental Illness], let me team up with ARJ Cares.’ I want to help people that look like us. We want to bring awareness to this. I’m going to get out here and save millions.”

