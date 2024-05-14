Master P Says New Orleans Pelicans Would Win NBA Title With Him On Coaching Staff

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The No Limit Records founder’s son will play for the University of Houston.

Percy “Master P” Miller has a history of being a professional basketball player. The Hip-Hop mogul joined the Continental Basketball Association and International Basketball League.

In addition, Master P played as part of the training camp roster for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. The 54-year-old New Orleans native recently suggested a return to the NBA as a coach.

“I think we got a great team. I just think that maybe we got to wait a couple more years,” Master P told TMZ about his hometown’s Pelicans franchise. “We love our city.”

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2023/2024 season with a 49–33 record. The Zion Williamson-led team defeated the Sacramento Kings in the second game of the play-in tournament.

However, the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Master P added, “Y’all need to put me on the coaching staff next year and we gonna win the whole thing.”

Master P served as a coach for the P. Miller Ballers. The AAU team’s alumni include NBA stars Brandon Jennings, Lance Stephenson and DeMar DeRozan.

Mercy Miller, Percy Miller’s son, committed to the University of Houston on the collegiate level. The younger Miller is a 6’4″, 170-pound guard who played for Notre Dame High School.