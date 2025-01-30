Master P Dismisses Refrigerator Theft Allegations Against Son Hercy Miller 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Master P dismissed theft allegations against his son, Hercy Miller, questioning the racial motives behind the claims.

Master P has spoken out against allegations that his son, Hercy Miller, and two teammates stole refrigerators from Southern Utah University’s campus.

The rap mogul addressed the incident, which occurred in November 2024, on the latest episode of Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast.

Master P began by dismissing the accusations as implausible.

“That don’t even sound right,” he said. “That’s why we never said nothing about it. It sounds stupid.”

Master P emphasized his son’s financial status, noting, “This a young kid that’s a millionaire in Utah,” suggesting that Hercy had no motive to steal.

He claimed that someone had left them outside “in the snow” for over a month “by the dumpster.”

Master P also disputed the reported value, asserting, “They didn’t show y’all this a old refrigerator that ain’t even worth $100,” despite the person who filed the police report claiming the appliances were worth $1,500.

The No Limit Records founder also raised concerns about potential racial motivations behind the incident. “None of that wasn’t about my son,” Master P asserted. “That was about the coach. They got a black coach in Utah in a Mormon town.”

He questioned why his son faced no disciplinary action from the school or basketball team, suggesting inconsistencies in the allegations.

Master P Hints At Launching Refrigerator Line Names After Son’s Nickname

Humorously, Master P announced plans to launch “Hercules refrigerators,” named after his son’s nickname, with the intention of donating some to “Black kids in the white schools.”

He urged the public to be skeptical of online information and to consider Hercy’s positive attributes.

“Y’all put that everywhere but they ain’t talk about this kid A student,” Master P said of his son. “He ain’t never been in no trouble, he helping everybody.”

He concluded by reflecting on ongoing racial challenges, stating, “You still got to look over your shoulder. Because they expecting you to do something wrong,” despite progress made since the civil rights movement.

Master P’s 24-year-old son was arrested on one count of felony theft last November. Cops also nabbed Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25 on the same charge.

At the time, SUU Thunderbirds basketball team head coach Rob Jeter defended the students who are said to keep themselves out of trouble and are well-respected on campus. Jeter put the incident down to a misunderstanding, saying, “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”