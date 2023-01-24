Mathew Knowles Defends Beyoncé’s Dubai Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter faces backlash for her concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Some members of the LGBTQ community and their allies took issue with Beyoncé performing in a nation with anti-same-sex laws.

One of Beyoncé’s family members is defending the Renaissance album creator’s decision to perform a private show for Dubai’s new Atlantis The Royal Resort. TMZ caught up with her father, Mathew Knowles, to address the negative reactions.

According to the celebrity news website, Mathew Knowles believes his daughter united a diverse crowd and brought people closer together. Beyoncé’s former manager also insisted the entertainment megastar would never intentionally cause anyone harm.

Mathew Knowles was not the only high-profile person to show public support for Beyoncé following online criticism. LGBTQ media personality Ts Madison also championed the 28-time Grammy winner on Twitter.

So y’all gone be mad At @Beyonce when she Perform on her tour in those US States that have anti LGBTQ laws in place?



Or are you gone still get your tickets?



The selective outrage is workin my #cozy nerves — Ts Madison (@TsMadisonatl1) January 24, 2023

“So y’all gone be mad at @Beyonce when she [performs] on her tour in those US States that have [anti-LGBTQ] laws in place? Or are you gone still get your tickets? The selective outrage is workin my #cozy nerves,” tweeted Ts Madison on January 23.

Mathew Knowles also backed up the speculation that Beyoncé is planning to go back on tour. The Dubai appearance was Bey’s first official headlining show since 2018. That year saw her perform at the On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z, the Coachella Festival, and the Global Citizen Festival.

There were reports claiming Beyoncé made $24 million for her invite-only Atlantis The Royal Resort performance. Mathew Knowles, Bey’s mother Tina Knowles, and her husband Jay-Z as well as their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter were in the audience.

Beyoncé released Renaissance in July 2022. The American singer/songwriter’s seventh studio LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 332,000 first-week units. Renaissance hosts the Hot 100 Top 10 singles “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”