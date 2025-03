Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, is speaking out against Kanye West after the rapper’s controversial remarks about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, warning that West’s actions will have consequences.

Knowles didn’t mince words when he talked to TMZ about West’s recent social media tirade, where he disparaged Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

West sparked outrage by using slurs questioning the twins’ cognitive abilities in multiple posts on X (Twitter).

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” Mathew Knowles told the outlet Friday (March 21).

While Knowles expressed frustration with West’s behavior, he also acknowledged the rapper’s well-documented mental health struggles. He added, “I’m hopeful Kanye gets the type of help he needs, in terms of mental health.”

The Knowles family has responded with restraint, opting for subtlety rather than direct confrontation.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, took to social media on Wednesday (March 19) to address the situation indirectly.

She posted a short video featuring a joke referencing West’s recent online outbursts.

“What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum?” Tina Knowles said in the video. “He has a meltdown.”

However, she also took a more serious tone in the caption.

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil,” she wrote. “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Mathew and Tina Knowles’ post followed Kanye West’s controversial tweets. In addition to questioning the twins’ mental capabilities, West alleged that Beyoncé conceived Rumi and Sir through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

He further ignited controversy by stating, “Having r****** children is a choice.”

West initially deleted the offensive posts following intense backlash but reposted them, expressing regret for removing them. He also accused Jay-Z of pressuring him to delete the original remarks.