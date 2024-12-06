Azealia Banks Ready For War With “Racist” Matty Healy Over Slapping Threat

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Matty Healy of The 1975 apologized to Azealia Banks after a heated exchange on X, reflecting on his behavior and struggles with impulsivity.

Matty Healy has apologized for his heated exchange with Azealia Banks after a public dispute escalated on the social media platform X earlier this week.

The lead singer of The 1975 faced backlash for his comments after defending Charli XCX, a close friend and collaborator.

Azealia Banks had criticized Charli in a post that snowballed into a war of words.

The conflict began when Banks tweeted a clip of Charli’s 2014 hit “Break The Rules” on Tuesday, writing, “Charli used to be soooo pretty. Ugh.”

Healy, seemingly protective of his friend, fired back, accusing Azealia Banks of being “jealous” and responding, “You’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

As tensions rose, Banks retaliated by comparing Charli to Frankenstein, prompting Healy to escalate matters further by threatening to slap the Hip-Hop artist.

Following the exchange, Healy issued a public apology on X, explaining his outburst had been fueled by frustration and a sense of loyalty to his friends and partner.

“You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive,” he wrote.

In a more introspective post on Reddit, Healy spoke about his behavior.

“I have worked so hard to move past these impulsive self destructive and honestly quite volatile outbursts I have,” he wrote. The musician linked his use of social media to coping mechanisms during his struggles with sobriety, adding, “As an addict when I’m not using I pick up social media my new way of ‘consuming’ and changing how I feel.”

Healy expressed remorse for his actions, saying he felt “dreadful” about how the situation unfolded.

“I think Azealia and all obvious flawed people all deep down have a heart and I hate that I have contributed to her mental fragility. She’s a human,” he continued.

The “Somebody Else” singer also admitted feeling embarrassed about his comments, stating he wants his music to foster positivity and connection rather than contribute to negativity.

Azealia Banks blasted the apology as self-serving.

“Once again, he is totally focused on letting himself down and apologizing to himself, instead of apologizing for letting me down and hurting me. Whoever his PR agent is needs to be fired because this entire statement includes yet another count of defamation, another count of intentionally inflicted emotional distress, and three more admissions of guilt,” Azealia Banks said. “Matt really isn’t the clear provacatuer he thinks he is. But seriously, fire this pr agent. Because you’ve literally just handed this to me.”