Max B Announces Seven-Date Comeback Tour After 20 Years In Prison

The rapper is set to launch a seven-date East Coast tour starting November 9, the same day he’s expected to be released from prison after serving 20 years.

Max B is wasting no time making his return felt as the Harlem rapper gears up for a seven-city club tour starting the same day he’s scheduled to walk free after two decades behind bars.

The Dipset affiliate, born Charly Wingate, will kick off his comeback run November 9 with appearances across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The final stop is set for December 13 in Trenton, New Jersey, just in time for the holidays.

A countdown clock on his official website is ticking down the days until his release, marking a long-awaited moment for supporters of the rapper known as “Biggaveli.” His team confirmed the tour via social media on October 10, promising a string of celebratory events before the year ends.

Max B was sentenced in 2009 to 75 years in prison for felony murder and armed robbery tied to a 2006 incident in Fort Lee, New Jersey. After serving 20 years, he is expected to be released on November 9, according to a letter from the New Jersey State Parole Board shared on his Instagram page. The post was captioned, “The Wave touches down November 9,” and described his return as “personal.”

The rapper’s reentry into the Hip-Hop world will likely be met with support from longtime peers, including NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns and fellow Harlem native Jim Jones. Max B and Jones publicly ended their long-running feud during a July episode of Drink Champs.

“Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard s### about me. So, we all say hard s### about each other, okay?” Max B said during the interview. “Jim done wished me dead, all type of s###. It’s all good. Listen, man. It’s love, man. I want to start over. I’m a new man. I’m a married man. I got four kids.”

He continued: “Like, I’m on a whole different time right now, my n#### I’m out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this s###. It’s in there for me, though. I’m going tell you that. So that’s the goal.”