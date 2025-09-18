Max B Declares Prison Release Date After Sentence Reduction & Nearly 16 Years Behind Bars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Max B confirmed his November 9 release date after serving over 16 years in prison for a 2006 robbery conviction.

Max B confirmed his long-awaited prison release date on social media, announcing he will walk free on November 9, 2025, after serving over a decade for a deadly 2006 robbery.

“The Wave touches down November 9. The countdown begins,” he wrote in an Instagram post, setting off a wave of anticipation across the Hip-Hop scene.

The Harlem rapper has been incarcerated since 2009 following a conviction for conspiracy to commit armed robbery, kidnapping and felony murder.

He was initially sentenced to 75 years in connection with a botched robbery in Fort Lee, New Jersey, that left one man dead. Prosecutors claimed Max B planned the crime, though he has denied direct involvement.

He received a reduction in his sentence in 2016, following multiple appeals and sentence modifications. His time was cut to 12 years, factoring in good behavior and participation in prison programs.

“To all my fans that been holding it down for me all these years, still banging my music and still keeping it wavy. I love you all and Stay Wavy. Last, but certainly not least, my lovely and wonderful mother Mamaveli, I love you!” Max B. told AllHipHop.

Throughout his incarceration, Max B remained musically active.

He continued recording and releasing music through prison communication systems and maintained a presence in the rap world and his “Coke Wave” mixtapes with French Montana became staples in the New York rap scene.

More recently, Max B made headlines for reconciling with longtime rival Jim Jones.