Max B Pays Tribute To A$AP Yams With Powerful Graveside Moment

Max B marked his first week of freedom with a solemn visit to A$AP Yams’ final resting place in New Jersey, paying homage to the late Hip-Hop visionary on what would have been his 37th birthday.

The 47-year-old Harlem rapper, newly released after serving a 16-year sentence, stood alongside A$AP Yams’ mother, Tati Paulino and media personality Karen Civil, during the emotional graveside tribute.

The moment, captured in photos shared across social media, brought together two generations of Harlem’s Hip-Hop legacy.

The bond between Max B and Yams ran deeper than neighborhood ties. While behind bars, Max B’s influence remained alive through Yams’ persistent support.

The A$AP Mob co-founder frequently praised Max’s melodic style and coined slang, helping introduce the “wavy” sound to a new wave of artists.

“also s/o max b he would give me 100 cash and a bottle of benny to help pack up his mixtapes when i was 16″ Yams tweeted, offering a glimpse into their early connection.

Though they never reunited in person, Yams, who died in 2015 at age 26 from an accidental overdose, credited Max B as a major influence on A$AP Mob’s sound.

That impact is evident in early A$AP Rocky tracks, such as “Get High” and the 2011 mixtape, LIVE.LOVE.A$AP, where Max’s melodic delivery and slang echoed throughout.

Max B’s return to public life began on November 9 after he completed his sentence stemming from a 2009 conviction tied to a failed robbery.

Despite his long absence, his musical footprint remained intact, with artists such as French Montana, Kanye West and Drake acknowledging his stylistic influence.

The graveside appearance marks one of Max B’s first public outings since his release and served as a powerful reminder of Harlem’s interconnected Hip-Hop lineage.