Meek Mill Blames Solar Eclipse For “Black Hatred”—But Diddy Slander Continues

Meek Mill’s social media antics routinely get him in hot water—and last week was no exception. On April 26, the Dreamchasers founder tweeted an interesting theory on what he calls “black hatred.” He believes the recent solar eclipse led to an uptick in bad behavior.

“The eclipse opened up the portal to everybody that was hating on you to be exposed!” he wrote. “Black hatred level went up a few notches in 2024!”

People quickly hopped in the comment section to remind him they’re still curious about his involvement with Diddy. Comments like “did you do top or bottom for Diddy” and “nah bruh they not hating they just sayin u was smashin diddy” littered his post. Of course, he didn’t reply to those.

For those who missed it, Lil Rodney filed a lawsuit against Diddy and claimed in court docs that Diddy had sex with a “Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj,” and many concluded he was talking about Meek Mill.

Meek Mill also said he thinks more people actually support him than don’t. He continued, “My city is fully behind me I prolly got a 1000 haters of 1.6 million people! Ima start my next tour Philly gone be in the first dates to display reality logic over internet influence I been doing it for years! They just come up with new bot tactics.

He later asked YouTube for help in removing negative stories about him.

“If you type my name in on @YouTube you only seeing spam of some fake stories or rumors they found away to hack people actually typing my name in easily,” he wrote. “@youtubemusic can we get the stuff out the way of my music???”

The total solar eclipse took place on April 8. Referred to as the Great North American Eclipse, it was visible across a band covering parts of North America, from Mexico to Canada and crossing the contiguous United States. Zookeepers, naturalists, university researchers and citizen scientists positioned themselves to observe animal behavior during the eclipse.

Captive avian species—meaning zoo animals—seemed most affected by the eclipse. For example, at the Columbus Zoo, ostriches returned to their barn and began their evening rituals but when the sunlight returned, they left their barn and resumed their daytime activities.

As for humans, psychologists suggest people have a broader, more collective focus during such an event—and maybe that means hating on Meek Mill more than usual. Whatever the case, find his tweets below.

