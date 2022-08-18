Meek Mill Calls Out Corporate People In The Music Industry

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Dreamchasers leader has a message for executives and artists.

Robert “Meek Mill” Williams claims he is now an independent artist. After publicly blasting Atlantic Records, the Philadelphia-raised rapper left Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management company as well.

Yesterday, Meek Mill took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the direction of his career. He also took aim at unnamed people in the music industry who doubted his future success.

“If [you’re] a corporate person that [works] in the music business and ever predicted Meek is over… I wanna place a [$10 million] bet with you in contract… Label owners, A&Rs, CEOs, COOs, [artists]… I’m just finding out y’all was talking like that… y’all said I was over at least 5 times,” tweeted Meek.

He also added, “And ima do it from [the] independent side, no major vibes to make effortless… This is not a joke, this [is] for people that fake call the shots in this music industry… They really be washed and try to place [their] limits on you and want you to believe it’s neverrrrrr!”

Earlier this month, Meek Mill announced his signing with the William Morris Endeavor talent agency. WME will partner with Meek’s Culture Currency to oversee the emcee’s progress in all areas.

“As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business, and the tech world,’ stated Meek Mil.

The Expensive Pain album creator continued, “Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams. Thank you WME for opening the door to build this bridge.”