Meek Mill Calls Out “False Narratives” Amid JAY-Z & Diddy Explosive Lawsuit  

Meek Mill is reacting to reports that JAY-Z was implicated in a new lawsuit alleging The Roc Nation boss and Diddy assaulted a minor.

The explosive allegations rocked the music industry and sent shockwaves online as users reacted to news of the lawsuit on Sunday evening (December 8).

Meek Mill has come under intense online scrutiny after being named in producer Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy. He took to X (Twitter) hours after reports of the new filing.

“The goal is to start false narrative to create a matrix web,” Meek began. “If you can control the story line you can control the matrix …. American media is totally unbelievable! I see “Jayz “ _____ a 13 year old girl 300 times scrolling it’s called programming.”

He also posted follow-up tweet, adding, “The rap up smear.”

However, users flooded the replies, telling Meek Mill to “sit this one out,” and urging him to stop tweeting.

“Thanks for showing us You’re probably guilty as well,” wrote one person, while another added, “I expected you to run cover…. This is sick work.”

A third said, “Jay z was close friends with R. Kelly, diddy, and Harvey Weinstein now there’s suddenly no way he could be a predator??? LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

It’s not the first time the Philly rapper suggested something sinister is behind the allegations. In October, Meek Mill reacted to JAY-Z and Beyoncé issuing Piers Morgan with a cease and desist demand after Jaguar Wright made “serious allegations” against the couple on his show.

“F### is going on a silent war…..” he wrote alongside a clip of Morgan apologizing.

F### is going on a silent war….. https://t.co/rcOhHYel8K — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 8, 2024

JAY-Z Denies Allegations

Meanwhile, JAY-Z has staunchly denied the allegations in a lengthy social media statement. He blasted attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed the complaint on behalf of the alleged victim, accusing him of attempted blackmail.