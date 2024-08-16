Meek Mill Claims Michael Rubin Spoke Up About Black Culture Where Black Men Fell Silent 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill said that while Michael Rubin shouldn’t have voiced his “Black hate on hate,” Black men don’t speak up.

Meek Mill is weighing in on Michael Rubin’s controversial remarks about Black culture amid the backlash.

The Fanatics founder faced intense criticism over his comments in a recent interview. Although he has since apologized after being checked by a friend, Meek Mill said Michael Rubin has a point.

The Philly rapper took to X (Twitter) on Thursday evening (August 15) to address the topic. Although he conceded that his co-chair at The REFORM Alliance shouldn’t have voiced his opinion “out loud,” he insisted the substance of his remarks was accurate. Moreover, Meek claims Rubin said what Black men have failed to express.

“Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type stuff out loud,” Meek began. “Black man suppose to but nobody saying it…. Its like we only collab on songs women and parties… he be hearing my friends getting murdered like why meek, I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way!”

Rubin shouldn’t be saying that type stuff out loud … a black man suppose to but nobody saying it… Its like we only collab on songs women and parties… he be hearing my friends getting murdered like why meek, I can’t explain it to him in a sensible way! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 15, 2024

However, his statements divided opinion, with some claiming Rubin was justified in voicing his opinion. Others called Meek out for failing to explain the wider issues to his friend.

“Explain systematic racism to him,” one person replied, adding, “How Philly schools are underfunded. How kids don’t have things to do. How the media you contribute to glorifies that life.”

Explain systematic racism to him. How Philly schools are underfunded. How kids don’t have things to do. How the media you contribute to glorifies that life… pic.twitter.com/SFcjsw9UtE — Shad💻 (@ShadTheGoddd) August 15, 2024

Another person added, “Structural racism and poverty are great places to start. Please do not perpetuate the notion that Black people are inherently at conflict. This is a part of the delusion that white supremacy incites!!!!”

Structural racism and poverty are great places to start. Please do not perpetuate the notion that Black people are inherently at conflict. This is a part of the delusion that white supremacy incites!!!! — adaKbryant (@soul_glows) August 15, 2024

Schoolboy Q Reacts

Schoolboy Q also shared his objections, slamming the “Black on Black hate” narrative.

“NO SUCH THING AS BLACK ON BLACK ANYTHING,” he declared. “WTF.”

During his interview on The Breakfast Club, Rubin, who is Jewish, discussed his concerns with so-called “Black on Black hate.”

However, he later walked back his statements amid the backlash. According to Rubin, a respected friend told him “it’s not my place to speak on Black culture.”