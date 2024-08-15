Michael Rubin Responds To Backlash Over His Comments About Black Culture

Meek Mill’s friend Michael Rubin, a co-founder of the REFORM Alliance, elicited outrage for complaining about “Black on Black hate.”

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin apologized for his criticism of Black culture following a controversial appearance on The Breakfast Club. The REFORM Alliance co-chair received a reality check from someone he respects, which made him reconsider voicing his opinion on issues in the Black community.

“I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world,” Rubin wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “They told me while they appreciate my intention, it’s not my place to speak on Black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input! My intention was to say how important it is that we need to uplift each other, stop hate on each other, and push each other to win, and always root for each other’s success! My bad, Much love and appreciate the feedback @breakfastclubam @djenvy @cthagod @LorenLorosa.”

I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world – they told me while they appreciate my intention, it’s not my place to speak on black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input!



My intention was to say how important it is that we need… — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) August 15, 2024

Rubin, who is Jewish, discussed his concerns with so-called “Black on Black hate” during his Breakfast Club interview. The topic of conversation emerged when Rubin defended his friend Meek Mill, questioning why the rapper faced malicious rumors about his sexuality.

“It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate,” Rubin said. “It’s horrible …. I think there’s a little bit of Black culture, it’s Black hate on hate. It’s like that Black judge that Meek had that hated on him and wanted to go extra hard on him. It’s what people always say to me, it’s Black hate on hate. So, I think it’s terrible. I think it’s something that—it’s culturally wrong and I’ll probably get killed for saying this … I think it’s wrong.”

Rubin’s remarks were met with mixed reactions. ScHoolboy Q was one of the many people upset with Rubin for pushing the “Black on Black hate” narrative. Others believed Rubin made valid points, accusing critics of focusing on the messenger instead of the message.