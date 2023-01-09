Meek Mill Criticized For Video Shoot At Ghana’s Presidential Palace 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill became a trending topic in Ghana after shooting a music video at the official residence of the President of Ghana.

Meek Mill may have enjoyed a fruitful trip to Ghana but is now receiving backlash for shooting a music video on the grounds of Jubilee House, the presidential palace in Accra that serves as a residence and office to the nation’s president. Watch the snippet below.

Once a clip of the video surfaced online, the Philly rapper began trending in Ghana. Social media users in Ghana began venting their frustration, with some calling it a near desecration of the presidency. Many claim the video shoot was a security breach while alleging the rapper and his team was allowed access to sensitive areas.

It’s not just social media users criticizing the move, a Ghanaian politician also waded in on the discussion.

Elikem Kotoko, a member of the main opposition party of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) questioned the government’s decision to allow Meek Mill to shoot the video.

“How much did Meek Mill pay to the Ghanaian government to shoot this music video at the seat of government,” he asked in a Facebook post. “And if he didn’t pay a dime can other Ghanaian artistes be allowed to do same. Ooh Ghana.”

Ghanaian influencers also called out the government for allowing Meek to shoot at Jubilee House.

“Director of Diaspora Affairs & Minister of Interior, y’all really get questions answer for that Meek Mill video oooo.. how’s a drone being flown over the Jubilee house?” one user questioned. “As innnnnn???? You can’t even shoot a photo at the Independence Square & not get jumped at by ‘security’ Herh!”

“The Question is,” another tweeted, “Is it Right for Foreigner to use the sitting Office of the President for Music Video??

Meek Mill Meets The President of Ghana

Meek Mill was visiting Ghana to perform at AfroNation over Christmas when he shot the video causing all the controversy. However, he also had an audience with President Nana Akufo-Addo after his daughter insisted he meet the rapper.

I’m tryna do the incredible!!!! Ima make it happen too! https://t.co/lqt73NhwJ4 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 3, 2023

During their discussion, the president thanked Meek Mill for coming to Ghana and “reforging the link,” between the nations. He also expressed his desire to leverage “our mutual strengths,“ to help “elevate the position of Black people in the world.” Check out the clips below and some of the criticism of Meek’s trip at the end of the page.

This video of @MeekMill at the Jubilee House, Ghana's presidency is irking many Ghanaians.



Monday rant came so early… Ɛyɛ ogyaaaa🔥 pic.twitter.com/3BzFOz95NI — Jonas Nyabor (@jnyabor) January 8, 2023

The office of the president has been in disgrace since Akufo Addo became president. There's no dignity again. Who is Meekmill to shoot a video at the jubilee house. Herh pic.twitter.com/CxVPM4VKoe — KOJO DYNAMIC 𓃵 (@AnnanPerry) January 8, 2023

TRENDING VIDEO: Meek Mill Shot his Music video in the [Jubilee House] The Presidential Office Of the President Of Ghana 🇬🇭



The Question is, Is it Right for Foreigner to use the sitting Office of the President for Music Video??#shadrackamonoocrabeupdates…✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/dXDGZj6VvI — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe 👁‍🗨 (@ShadrackAmonooC) January 8, 2023