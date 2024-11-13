Meek Mill Denounces Diddy After Facing Months Of Ridicule 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill is hitting back at months of trolling over salacious allegations linking him to Diddy and denouncing the incarcerated mogul.

The Philly rapper has been catching heat online ever since former Bad Boy producer Lil Rod filed a lawsuit implying Diddy and Meek Mill were involved in a sexual relationship.

The allegations spawned countless memes and saw netizens trolling Meek Mill with old clips of him and Diddy. At one point, a fake AI recording, claiming to be intimate audio of them, was doing the rounds.

Meek had refused to speak ill of the Bad Boy Records founder, even defending his children against the online jibes. However, he has finally changed his tune.

A video surfaced online on Tuesday morning (November 12), of a fan’s encounter with the Dream Chasers Records founder.

“No Diddy gang,” he said in the clip. “Meek Milly in real life. Don’t ever disrespect me.”

Meek Mill says he's "No Diddy Gang" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qhnSwssvTq — Spann (@SpannDaMan) November 13, 2024

Meanwhile, back in September, Meek Mill attempted to distance himself from the lawsuit allegations. Feds arrested Diddy that month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

“I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case,” he tweeted. “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right.

“The streets know wassup with me thats not the case,” he added. “We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns with ‘meek mill’ again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this…”