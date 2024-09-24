Meek Mill Fires Back At Diddy Rumors, Plans Investigation: “Something Not Right” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill is questioning the source of the rumors linking him to Diddy and is willing to stump up a hefty sum for an investigation.

Meek Mill is attempting to distance himself from the scandals surrounding Diddy and intends to launch an investigation into the case.

Diddy shared a close relationship with the Philly rapper in recent years, and Meek has faced scrutiny amid the ongoing lawsuits and subsequent indictment. Now that Diddy is facing life behind bars on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, Meek Mill wants to clear his name once and for all.

On Monday evening (September 23) Meek took to social media to distance himself from Diddy, repeating claims that he’s the victim of a smear campaign.

“I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to “Diddy” Case,” he tweeted. “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving “meek” anything to do with buddy! “Something not right.”

Meek Mill continued, explaining the need for an investigation, adding, “The streets know wassup with me thats not the case….We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns with “meeek mill” again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this…”

In his lawsuit against Diddy, producer Lil Rod referenced a “Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” as being involved in the allegations. While Meek has consistently denied the allegations, the rumors persist.

Despite the gossip, Meek Mill continues to deliver a steady stream of music to his fans. After releasing “CYBER TRUST” last week, Meek dropped another new song titled “Robbie Son.”