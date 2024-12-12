Meek Mill Faces Backlash Over Reaction To UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill contrasted the media attention over the death of the UnitedHealthcare CEO with coverage of child victims of gun violence.

Meek Mill is catching heat online after speaking out on the media coverage of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and his suspected killer Luigi Mangione, who was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, earlier this week.

On Wednesday (December 12), Meek hopped on X to air out his frustrations over crime in Philadelphia and the difficulty of obtaining a gun license in his home city.

“In Pa we got cops investigating me questioning why am I buying guns!” he wrote. “I had 10 rap friends killed and couldn’t protect themselves! I’m working on my gun license help me not investigate my I’m not retarted ya know!”

He went on to say his attempts to launch a program to remove 1000 guns from the city were ignored despite gun violence being so prevalent he doesn’t feel comfortable hanging out in Philadelphia.

Meek Mill contrasted the widespread media coverage of the recent slaying of Brian Thompson with the lack of focus on the number of children dying from gun violence in his city.

“100 kids get murdered in my hood,” he added. “The press stuck on one CEO.”

However, the backlash stemmed from his follow-up post.

“Rip to that CEO too,” Meek Mill wrote. “His life matters too! Never over looking the life of a human unless they’re a danger to society and I don’t know anything about no healthcare ceos except “CINQCARE” because they are for us!!!!!”

Many social media users expressed anger in the wake of Thompson’s death, reflecting widespread frustration with the health insurance industry.

“The same Meek Mill who is an activist and preaches about fighting the system is the same one saying RIP to a healthcare insurance CEO who ruin people’s lives,” one user shared. “50 was right to call him a special type of stupid.”

The same Meek Mill who is an activist and preaches about fighting the system is the same one saying RIP to a healthcare insurance CEO who ruin people’s lives 50 was right to call him a special type of stupid https://t.co/eDazda50U4 — lito (@lito__719) December 12, 2024

“Every time I think Meek Mill can’t tweet something more stupid than the last,” another person stated. “He tweets the dumbest s### he’s ever tweeted.”

Every time I think Meek Mill can’t tweet something more stupid than the last he tweets the dumbest s### he’s ever tweeted. https://t.co/0paOC58bbu — Paul Minor 🚀 (@PaulMinor4real) December 12, 2024

50 Cent teases Documentary On Unitedhealthcare CEO Shooter

Meanwhile, Meek Mill isn’t the only rapper reacting to the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s shooting, with 50 Cent being intrigued by the suspect. He took to social media to tease a potential documentary about Luigi Mangione.

“I don’t know, I kinda like this killer,” he captioned the since-deleted post. “I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn’t understand.”

Check out some other reactions to Meek’s rant below.

You woulda been a top 10 rapper if you never had internet https://t.co/Er9n8SHRUY — BASED SAVAGE (@crackcobain__) December 12, 2024

Meek mill’s rap career if he never had Twitter pic.twitter.com/3fl48HEnU4 — ✦Dubs (@Dubswrld00) December 12, 2024

there aren't many people that are quite as unintentionally funny as Meek Mill — nov* (@DRACOWORLDORDER) December 12, 2024

It’s easy to blame Meek’s condition on Philly’s education system but I doubt that n#### was going to school regularly for real. — The Original Lisa Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) December 12, 2024