Meek Mill Makes Dramatic Social Media Exit, Leaves Twitter “Forever” 

Meek Mill abruptly deleted his Twitter account, departing the platform he says has “Too many bots and weird people.”

Meek Mill has left Twitter after announcing he was departing the social media platform to find somewhere with better vibes and fewer bots.

“Ima deactivate twitter forever,” the Philly rapper tweeted this weekend before his exit. He announced his desire to find a different platform “where it’s more good vibes.”

Meek Mill is now looking for a service centered around “building, creating and motivation!” He then instructed his social media manager to “turn this off forever,” before adding, “ima takeover my YouTube account to replace me interacting with [supporters!] Too many bots and weird people.”

Meek Mill stuck to his word, deactivating his account shortly after sending the tweet.

Meek Mill Uses Twitter To Respond To Ye Diss

Earlier this month, before his Twitter exit, Meek Mill used the platform to respond to Kanye West after the G.O.O.D. Music founder mocked him during a recent Clubhouse conversation with Wack 100.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” he wrote on Dec. 11. “I still have my family. My people respect me. I’m freeing people from prison.” He continued, noting “I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today. Y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

While he mocked Ye and Wack, Meek is still a fan of Clubhouse and could migrate there now he’s left Twitter.

“I mean 50 on clubhouse drawing and not doing any positive wit ya following at that age is hitttt,” Meek Mill added. “You can be old or young on clubhouse it’s a place to connect!”

Nonetheless, this isn’t the first time Meek Mill deactivated his social media accounts. In January 2021, he disappeared without explanation, stepping away from Twitter and Instagram. He later returned before taking another hiatus in November 2021.

“About to take a break from social media … I see too much crazy s###,” he tweeted, as per Revolt.