Meek Mill Seemingly Reacts To Drake Taking Action Over “Not Like Us” 

Meek Mill appears to have weighed in on the social media debate amid Drake’s legal complaints against UMG and Kendrick Lamar.

Meek Mill is often the butt of cruel jokes on social media, but fans rushed to his defense after Drake took legal action over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.

The Dream Chasers Records founder also appeared to react to the bombshell legal filings debate about the complaints flooded social media. Meek Mill was trending as fans contrasted his beef with Drake to the fallout from the K. Dot battle.

“It was all fun & games when Drake had everybody dancing on Meek’s grave during their battle,” one user shared. “But now since the tables have turned, he don’t like that type of treatment.”

It was all fun & games when Drake had everybody dancing on Meek’s grave during their battle but now since the tables have turned, he don’t like that type of treatment — MAADY (@MaadyBK67) November 26, 2024

Another added, “All I kno is meek lost his beef took it in stride, sat down for a couple months and gave us championships. There is glory in a loss.”

All I kno is meek lost his beef took it in stride, sat down for a couple months and gave us championships. There is glory in a loss — biggz cares if don’t nobody else care. (@Biggz_91) November 25, 2024

Drake has faced intense online backlash since reports of the filings surfaced, with critics going so far as predicting the beginning of the end of his music career.

Meek Mill also seemingly weighed in on the topic, implying that Drake was taking things too far.

“But meek be tripping,” he tweeted. “Yeah Ard!”

In his first legal complaint, Drake accused Universal Music Group and Spotify of engaging in an illegal scheme to artificially boost the streaming numbers for K. Dot’s “Not Like Us.”

He then fired off a second action against accusing Lamar of defamation for “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.” He also went after UMG again, claiming the company knew “Not Like Us” falsely accused him of being a “certified pedophile” and “predator” but chose to move forward with the release anyway.

Additionally, according to a Texas court filing, Drake accused iHeartRadio of illegally boosting the diss track with payments to Spotify.