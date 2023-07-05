Meek Mill Responds After Being Clowned Over Viral Post-Party Photo  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill went viral after sharing a photo of himself bent over a toilet following a night of excess at Micheal Rubin’s Fourth of July party.

Meek Mill is fighting back after growing tired of being the butt of internet jokes claiming campaigns are being waged against him to twist fans’ perceptions of him.

The “Dreams & Nightmares” hitmaker went viral Tuesday (July 4) after sharing a photo featuring the aftermath of his Reform Alliance partner Micheal Rubin’s annual Fourth of July white party. The star-studded bash brought together a host of A-List celebrities, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Kevin Durant, and many more famous faces.

While guests like Lori Harvey went viral after sharing TikTok-worthy footage from the bash, with the influencer posting a mini-fashion show with her model friends, Meek Mill garnered social media attention for all the wrong reasons.

After a heavy night partying with his friends, Meek Mill was a little worse for wear and posted the receipts himself. He shared a photo of himself bent over the toilet bowl with the caption, “Too much liquor smh.”

Screenshots of the image were widely shared on social media, and soon many of Meek Mill’s famous memes began reappearing. As one of the most meme-able rappers in history, Drake once ridiculed Meek with a PowerPoint full of the most notorious images at the height of their rivalry, netizens had many to choose from.

One post of his late-night restroom antics, captioned “Meek Mill is not a real person,” attracted over 1.7 million views in just over nine hours.

Meek Mill is not a real person pic.twitter.com/UllzQiJ9fO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 4, 2023

Meek Mill Reacts

Meek Mill caught wind of all the jokes and took to Twitter to respond. He claimed “small internet campaigns” are being waged against him to sway perception of him.

However, he also pointed out artists now have their own platforms to communicate directly with their fans. “We can say what we want at will in front of millions and they don’t feel that!” Meek Mill added.

“Anything I post they try to amplify it and me me look stupid,” he continued. “I wasn’t created on the internet and I know they got some of y’all in a trans threw social perception… that’s why content creators win because lead the narrative…”