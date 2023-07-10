Meek Mill Says “Free Tory Lanez” At Rolling Loud Portugal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The musician convicted of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion gets a shout-out in Europe.

Philadelphia-bred rap star Meek Mill still seems to be in full support of Tory Lanez. Meek called for the currently incarcerated Canadian’s freedom during his set at Rolling Loud Portugal 2023.

Last December, a California jury found Tory Lanez guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. The case stemmed from the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Three years ago, Megan Thee Stallion publicly named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her in the feet. Numerous public figures in Hip Hop culture questioned Megan’s story as the trial played out.

Despite Tory Lanez reportedly facing over 20 years in prison and possible deportation, Meek Mill still sides with him. The two men worked together on songs such as “Litty” and “Lord Knows.”

While performing “Litty” at Rolling Loud Portugal, Meek Mill told the crowd, “Free Tory Lanez.” Footage of Meek’s positive declaration sparked some backlash after it spread across social media.

Meek Mill says “Free Tory Lanez” as he performs “Litty Again” for Rolling Loud Portugal. pic.twitter.com/mDU7tIIZPv — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

Meek Mill’s longtime antagonist, DJ Akademiks, recently expressed skepticism about Tory Lanez’s conviction. Former Meek rival, Drake, also used his 2022 track “Circo Loco” to suggest Megan Thee Stallion lied about the shooting.

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) still awaits sentencing in Los Angeles County. After the jury’s verdict, Lanez’s family pushed an unproven conspiracy theory as a way to maintain his innocence. His relatives claimed that Megan’s management agency, Roc Nation, somehow manipulated the court and the press.

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete,” stated Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a press release published last December following the court case.

Gascón continued, “You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.”