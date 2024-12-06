Meek Mill Slams Andrew Schulz Over “Extreme” Kendrick Lamar Joke 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill went in on Andrew Schulz after the comic joked that he could overpower Kendrick Lamar and assault him.

Meek Mill is speaking out against Andrew Schulz following the comedian’s reaction to Kendrick Lamar’s “Wacced Out Murals.”

Schulz went viral earlier this week after joking he would “make love” to K. Dot, with or without consent, among other wild statements during an unhinged rant on his “FLAGRANT” podcast.

The backlash was intense, with many, including TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr. and Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr. weighing in. Meek Mill added his critique, blasting Andrew Schulz for attempting to turn “rape” into a joke.

“White man saying they’ll rape black men openly is extreme,” Meek tweeted on Thursday (December 5). “And then say it’s just a joke .., black manhood not a joke! I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up! My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all!!”

Schulz fired back with Meek’s reaction to the comedian joking about the Philly rapper’s sexuality. “You seemed to like it,” he wrote.

“The first time I laughed at being gay,” he tweeted back in March alongside a clip from Schulz’s set. “But dont wit me in real life I May swing lol.”

“I was gay happy; I was like Meek Mill,” Schulz said during his standup. “I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think Meek is gay. But I do think he’s incredibly bad at proving he’s straight. He is maybe the worst in history of doing that.”

Meek Mill is not gay… BUT… 😳😁



Philly I love you. Thank you for always holding me down… just like Meek would hold down Puf… JOKING. JOKING. Meek I love you brother! #TheLifeTour pic.twitter.com/P3GSUfZFFN — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) March 4, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Meek Mill vowed not to “crash” but said rap is becoming a circus.

“I said f### rap,” he wrote. “S### start looking like a circus to me… they wanna see me crash and “ I will not” it’s not worth it to me!”