Meek Mill Taunts Akademiks Over Twitch Ban As He Tires To Quell 15-Year-Old Grooming Scandal

Meek Mill has offered an interesting predition about Akademiks’ next moves after Twitch’s decision to banhim after allegations of grooming a young streamer.

Meek Mill is pleased, to say the least, when it comes to the latest news concerning his nemesis Akademiks.

Days after the content creator and media personality was accused of grooming a 15-year-old streamer who goes by NourGxd, major streaming platform Twitch has issued a ban on his account.

Though the apparent cause for the ban has been tentatively pinned on a phone conversation Ak had with banned user Adin Ross, many, including Meek, are linking it to the recent scandal with the teen boy.

“He gone be drinking tonight screaming at kids from some other portal lol these guys lives be terrible “ NEVER FOLLOW THE HEATHENS,” Meek wrote in the tweet.

He gone be drinking tonight screaming at kids from some other portal lol these guys lives be terrible “ NEVER FOLLOW THE HEATHENS” https://t.co/ynBN4hXqtg — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 28, 2025

The Philadelphia rapper wasn’t the only artist to respond to the news either. Rising New York lyricist Maiya The Don also added her two cents in a brief tweet in which she reacted writing, “BOOOM SHAKALAKAAAAAAAA YES GOD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Ak himself also appeared to confirm the ban, which is rumored to be permanent, was somehow linked to the scandal in his address on the matter during a recent livestream. Not only did he appear optimistic that he would be able to work with Twitch to solve the issue in this situation, he attempted to “move on” from the controversy involving the teenage boy. “Ok chat, I mean, here’s the thing,” Akademiks said. “We want to make this very perfectly clear. Okay. Number one, first and foremost, I’m moving past that moment we addressed it dragging it. It’s not doing anything for us.”

He continued, “Obviously, I’ll say this Twitch took some action because, you know, even though I wasn’t streaming that happened on their platform completely get it. And, you know, we’ll work with Twitch and make it right.”

Watch Akademiks full address on the matter in the post below.

Akademiks speaks on the past couple days and dispels the rumors from low life bottom feeding smooth brained haters that say he lost sponsors pic.twitter.com/9Ga3XCryK4 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 28, 2025