Megan Fox and MGK welcomed a baby girl in Los Angeles on March 27 despite reportedly ending their engagement months before the birth.

The 38-year-old actress and the 34-year-old rapper-turned-rocker have not yet shared their daughter’s name.

MGK announced the birth Thursday with a black-and-white Instagram video showing the newborn’s tiny hand. “She’s finally here!!” he wrote in the caption. Our little celestial seed.”

The birth came with a musical twist. According to MGK, he and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker composed “the score of the birth.”

This marks Fox’s fourth child and her first daughter. She shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The couple first revealed the pregnancy in November 2024 via a stylized Instagram post.

However, weeks later, reports surfaced that Fox and MGK had broken up during a Thanksgiving trip, allegedly sparked by an issue involving MGK’s phone.

At the time, an insider claimed the relationship had passed the breaking point.

“Megan seems to be done with MGK and everyone in her orbit is happy about it” the source alleged. “They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”

Despite the split, the two remained connected through the pregnancy. Fox, who previously opened up about a miscarriage in her 2023 poetry collection, had not publicly commented on the birth as of Friday.

Fox and MGK’s relationship began in March 2020 on the set of the thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. By July of that year, Fox called MGK her “twin flame,” saying they were “two halves of the same soul.”

Their romance was marked by dramatic gestures, including drinking each other’s blood and a 2022 engagement featuring a custom ring designed to hurt if removed.