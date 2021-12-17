Megan Thee Stallion Backs Out Of Jingle Ball After Team Exposed To COVID-19

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her performance at iHeartRadio’s Power 96.1 Jingle Ball after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Megan was scheduled to appear at the event in Atlanta last night (Dec. 16) but had to withdraw after receiving the news that her crew had been exposed to the virus.

“We recently learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID,” Meg wrote. “While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I won’t be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta tonight. I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow.”

Megan Thee Stallion said she would be taking another test the following day as an extra safety measure.

The Jonas Brothers were also slated to perform at the Jingle Ball but like Megan had to back out after their team was exposed to COVID.

Jimmy Fallon Taps Megan For A Christmas Song

Coincidently, earlier this month Megan Thee Stallion linked with Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande to create a COVID-era Christmas song. Fallon told Grande he needed a rapper, so she reached out to the “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker. “Are you kidding me? Ariana and Jimmy,” came the reply from Megan. “My two besties? Let’s do it.”

Fallon wanted to create something festive and cheerful following the doom and gloom of the pandemic. He explained, “I wanted to write something reflecting on how tough it was for everyone last year during the holidays and that it’s gonna get better.”

“If we can get people to go get the booster or get the vaccine, that’d be amazing,” he added. “If not, hopefully it just makes people smile and have a good time.”

Elsewhere this week it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion has signed a mega-deal with Netflix. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur,” she said of the deal. “I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Listen To Jimmy Fallon ft. Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion – It Was A…(Masked Christmas) Below