EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion & Big Sean Settle “Go Crazy” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean were sued over their “Go Crazy” collaboration, which two men said was a rip-off of a song released in 2012.

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean reached a settlement with two men who sued the rappers for copyright infringement.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, attorneys for Duawn “Go Hard Major” Payne and Harrell “H Matic” James informed Judge Vernon S. Broderick about a settlement. Payne and James claimed their 2012 song “Krazy” was ripped off by Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean in a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

“We represent the plaintiffs in the above-referenced action and write on behalf of the parties to inform the Court that the parties have reached an agreement in principle to settle their dispute in its entirety,” Payne and James’ attorneys wrote to Judge Broderick. “We ask that the Court stay this matter for 30 days so that the parties may finalize their terms of settlement.”

Megan Thee Stallion collaborated with Big Sean and 2 Chainz on the track “Go Crazy,” which appeared on her 2020 album Good News. Payne and James argued “Go Crazy” was “strikingly similar” to their song “Krazy,” which dropped in 2012.

Payne and James, who hail from Detroit, believed Big Sean heard their song at some point before he collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion. The plaintiffs said they performed “Krazy” at nightclubs in Detroit and handed out CDs featuring the track.

“The sale of thousands of physical copies of CDs featuring the Copyrighted Work on the streets of West Detroit and the parking lots of hip hop clubs in West Detroit frequented by [Big Sean] provide further access of the Copyrighted Work to Defendants,” the lawsuit read.

Megan Thee Stallion and Big Sean received a cease and desist in March. Payne and James sought all profits from “Go Crazy” plus damages in their lawsuit.