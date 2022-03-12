Megan Thee Stallion says critics need to re-evaluate what they are into after she was criticized for her lyrics on her new song with Dua Lipa.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out on society and its double standards on gender politics in music, specifically regarding lyrics.

The Houston native is experiencing backlash again after dropping yet another sexually explicit song. This time the people are throwing shots at her new duet with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.”

Critics are saying the lyrics are X-rated and vulgar.

Megan barked back, asking why the same criticism is not applied to the “boys” that have similar content in their songs.

While kicking it with Dua Lipa on the “At Your Service” podcast, produced by the former British model, she said, “A boy could start rapping about popping pills and enjoying four women at one time, and nobody would have a problem with that. But if Megan Thee Stallion says, ‘Eat my p####’ one time, there’s uproar. Like, ‘You better not ever say that word again in your life.’”

“I definitely have to let people know that pleasure does not go one way,” the 27-year-old recent college grad continued. “So, if you get offended by a woman talking about how she likes to be pleased, then I think you need to take a step back and re-evaluate what you’re into.”

This is not the first time people have commented on her provocative lyrics.

However, she refuses to let the critics box her in and distract her from her walk on the path of sexual liberation.

“It definitely is a crazy double standard. But I feel like we are girls, right, and sometimes I just have to take it as everybody knows that we are superior,” she stated on the show. “I feel like we get critiqued so heavy because everybody just knows that women are the s###.”

The “Sweetest Pie” debuted this Friday, March 11th, to rave reviews and criticism from the sexually frigid.

She and Dua Lipa are going to sit back and watch the hate drive that song to the top of the charts… like it did her other controversial song, “WAP,” featuring Cardi B.