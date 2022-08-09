Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Label Over Album Leak

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Megan thee Stallion took to social media to express her frustration over the fact that her upcoming album had been leaked.

Megan thee Stallion is upset with her record label … again.

The Grammy Award-winner took to social media to express her frustration, particularly upset that her upcoming album had been leaked.

The “Body” rapper posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4th, and wrote, “I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak. At this point, invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”

She then finger-scurried over to Twitter to send subliminals to those in charge of her career, first posting a meme that gave the definition of the word “traumazine,” the chemical released in the brain that forces people to deal with traumatic events.

Then she tweeted, “Why continue to choose peace when everyone else choosing violence???”

Why continue to choose peace when everyone else choosing violence???🤔 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 5, 2022

As if answering the thought, “do you need a label anyway?” she wrote, “Lol I got money I PAY FOR ALOT OF MY OWNNNN SHITTTTT I’ll start from scratch bc I’m a mf hustler BABYYYY.”

Lol I got money I PAY FOR ALOT OF MY OWNNNN SHITTTTT I’ll start from scratch bc I’m a mf hustler BABYYYY — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 5, 2022

Emotions started to run high as she read people’s reactions, even snapping on one person, calling her the “B-word.”

“B#### and I’m realllyyy not talking to your dumb ass now WHAT,” she posted.

B#### and I’m realllyyy not talking to your dumb ass now WHAT https://t.co/C9RhuBduL7 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 5, 2022

“Why do ppl I don’t care abt even mention me lol like we don’t like EACH OTHERRRRR the feeling mutualllll stop saying my nameeeee,” she seemed to spiral.

Why do ppl I don’t care abt even mention me lol like we don’t like EACH OTHERRRRR the feeling mutualllll stop saying my nameeeee — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 5, 2022

“Lol I’m just talking s###”

Lol I’m just talking s### — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 5, 2022

“More s### my leak idk hotties lol idk but I really RAP so I can make MORE music any time… done with Twitter for the day.”

More s### my leak idk hotties lol idk but I really RAP so I can make MORE music any time… done with Twitter for the day 😘😘😘 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 5, 2022

This is not the first time she blasted her label, 1501 Entertainment, this year. In the spring, AllHipHop.com reported she called the owner “greed.”

“First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money,” she tweeted. “now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”

First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

Later pleading to be dropped, writing, “Let me gooo lol. Greedy ass men.”

Let me gooo lol — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 21, 2022

The tweet has been edited.

Megan also sued the label this year for a contractual breach. She has been at odds with the label for years.