Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Label Over Album Leak

Megan thee Stallion is upset with her record label … again.
The Grammy Award-winner took to social media to express her frustration, particularly upset that her upcoming album had been leaked.
The “Body” rapper posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 4th, and wrote, “I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak. At this point, invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”
She then finger-scurried over to Twitter to send subliminals to those in charge of her career, first posting a meme that gave the definition of the word “traumazine,” the chemical released in the brain that forces people to deal with traumatic events.
Then she tweeted, “Why continue to choose peace when everyone else choosing violence???”
As if answering the thought, “do you need a label anyway?” she wrote, “Lol I got money I PAY FOR ALOT OF MY OWNNNN SHITTTTT I’ll start from scratch bc I’m a mf hustler BABYYYY.”
Emotions started to run high as she read people’s reactions, even snapping on one person, calling her the “B-word.”
“B#### and I’m realllyyy not talking to your dumb ass now WHAT,” she posted.
“Why do ppl I don’t care abt even mention me lol like we don’t like EACH OTHERRRRR the feeling mutualllll stop saying my nameeeee,” she seemed to spiral.
“Lol I’m just talking s###”
“More s### my leak idk hotties lol idk but I really RAP so I can make MORE music any time… done with Twitter for the day.”
This is not the first time she blasted her label, 1501 Entertainment, this year. In the spring, AllHipHop.com reported she called the owner “greed.”
“First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money,” she tweeted. “now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”
Later pleading to be dropped, writing, “Let me gooo lol. Greedy ass men.”
The tweet has been edited.
Megan also sued the label this year for a contractual breach. She has been at odds with the label for years.